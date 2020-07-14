The best braided nylon charging cables for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac

A new rumor today suggests that the iPhone 12 will include a new braided Lightning to USB-C cable in the box. Braided cables are generally more durable and flexible than traditional cables, and you don’t have to wait until the iPhone 12 comes out this fall to give them a try.

Braided cables for iPhone

Rumors currently indicate that this year’s iPhone 12 won’t include a charging brick in the box, but will include the new braided Lightning to USB-C cable as pictured here. Thankfully, there are a variety of third-party solutions already available which means you don’t have to wait until the fall to upgrade your charging setup.

One of my favorite iPhone accessory brands is UGreen, and I’m a big fan of the company’s braided nylon Lightning to USB-C cable that comes in at under $15 for both the 3-foot and 6-foot variants. This cable works with any iPhone that features a Lightning port, and it supports fast charging for iPhone 8 and newer. If you have an iPad with Lightning connectivity, this is also the way to go.

Of note, if you haven’t already, now is a great time to upgrade from the USB-A charging brick to one with USB-C. Apple’s 18W USB-C Power Adapter is a great place to start for iPhone users, but my personal preference is the 2-port 36W USB-C charger from Anker, which is just $8 more expensive than the official Apple option.

Braided cables for Mac and iPad Pro

For Mac and iPad Pro users, there’s a uniformity of ports across the board, so you can stock up on braided USB-C cables that work with both devices. My go-to choice here is the 10-foot CableCreation USB-C to USB-C cable. This cable supports up to 60W Power Delivery charging, and features a braided nylon design.

Another nifty idea is the UGreen USB-C to USB-C cable, which also supports 60W fast charging. What’s unique about this option, however, is that there’s a right-angle USB-C port, which can be more durable especially when combined with the braided nylon design.

If you want to make the jump to Thunderbolt 3 for your Mac cables, this option from Anker comes in at under $30 and features 100W charging and is also compatible with USB-C interfaces.

Finally, if you’re looking for a more versatile charging brick for your iPad and MacBook, I’m a big fan of the RAVPower GaN USB-C wall adapter, which features two USB-C ports and supports dual-device fast charging up to 90W.

Wrap-up

If you struggle with finding durable charging and data cables for your Apple devices, making the switch to a braided cable is an easy change to make that will likely save you money in the long run. What’s your current charging setup look like? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: