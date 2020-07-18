Twitter testing support for customizable app icons on iOS, new splash screen design

Twitter appears to be considering offering users additional choices for the Twitter app icon on iOS home screens. The company has sent a new survey to Twitter Insiders program members to gather feedback on new icon designs.

As you can see in the image above, Twitter is gathering feedback on four different icon designs — one of which is the current default Twitter for iOS icon. The goal of the survey is to figure out which icons Twitter users prefer, and the results could affect which icons are offered in the Twitter app.

Please take a look at the app icon design below. This is an example of a Twitter app icon that would be shown on your phone screen. We’d like to ask you a few questions about this design.

iOS and iPadOS allow developers to offer a collection of app icons, and that is apparently what Twitter is looking to tap into with these additional options. Theoretically, Twitter could add a new setting in the Twitter app for iPhone and iPad that allows users to choose one of these custom icons instead of using the default.

It’s possible that Twitter ends up scrapping the plans for these app icon options, or that the feature never makes it out of testing. Twitter is also testing a new splash screen, as you can see in the GIF below:

Of course, Twitter is also still facing the fallout from an incredible security incident earlier this week that saw the accounts of users like Apple, Elon Musk, and Barack Obama compromised. The company has said that no passwords were stolen in this breach, but that the attackers did download account data through the “Your Twitter Data” tool.

Thanks, Billy!

