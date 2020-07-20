HomePod drops to $200 in new Best Buy sale, Anker’s latest Thunderbolt 3 docks, more in today’s deals

Today’s best deals include HomePod at $200, plus Anker’s new Thunderbolt 3 docks are on sale, and Bose ANC headphones drop to $299. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy’s latest Apple Shopping Event

To start off the week, Best Buy is launching its latest Apple Shopping Event that’s discounting a selection of Macs, iPads, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board on orders over $35, with no-cost curbside pickup available as well. Leading the way is Apple HomePod at $200. Down from its usual $299 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is right around the lowest we’ve seen. With the ability to control smart home devices, enjoy hi-fi playback from Apple Music, and more, HomePod is a compelling smart speaker for those in the Apple ecosystem. Add in other enticing features like AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Or if you have two, they can be paired for stereo playback.

Anker’s new Thunderbolt 3 docks are on sale

Anker is rolling out a huge Amazon sale today headlined by its new Thunderbolt 3 products. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new PowerExpand Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $250 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked all-time. Anker entered the competitive Thunderbolt 3 dock space recently with a 13-port design that delivers an ample amount of front-facing I/O, including SD card slots, USB-C PD up to 85W, and more. We loved it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Bose ANC 700 Wireless Headphones

Amazon offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 in Arctic White for $299. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low in this colorway. As the successors to the wildly popular QC35 SII’s, these headphones are just as popular as their predecessors. Notable features include noise cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge.

Deal of the month

AnyBackup is a small device with USB and Micro SD connections that lets you automatically back up your mobile devices with simultaneous 100W pass-through fast charging. It works with Micro SD cards with up to 2TB of storage or any USB flash drive.

