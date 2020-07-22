Second Apple Store in Thailand opening soon at Bangkok’s Central World

Apple brought its first retail store to Thailand in 2018 at Iconsiam. After touring Asia to open new stores in Taipei, Singapore, and Beijing, Apple is circling back to Thailand with a second landmark location for Bangkok at the Central World shopping complex.

Apple Central World opens soon. Despite earlier rumors, no official opening date has been announced. A new preview page has links to themed wallpapers you can download for all of your devices.

Apple Central World offers Apple’s highest caliber of retail architecture, with a dynamic radial design. The style is completely unique to Bangkok.

The new store is Apple’s 2nd in Thailand and 511th worldwide. It will be the second flagship opening for Apple following the onset of COVID-19, and will follow the same health and safety measures found at Apple Iconsiam.

If you attend Apple Central World’s opening, we’d love to share your photos.

A New Canopy A whirling cylinder of glass and curved timber radiating in concentric circles will greet visitors arriving at Apple’s latest store. The wood vortex fans outward like an architectural expression of a forest canopy. Visitors arriving at Central World by Skytrain will first get a glimpse of Apple’s polished roof from above. Central World Central World is a collection of more than 500 stores and restaurants ranging from world-class brands and international cuisine to specialty shops and local fare. The indoor mall is adjacent to a 45-story office tower and five-star hotel. Central World is home to Groove, an urban lifestyle zone filled with bars, restaurants, fashion brands, and art galleries. Groove is known for its night scene. Apple has carved out a prime outdoor location in Central World Square, a busy part of the complex that hosts open-air markets, themed events, and an annual New Year’s countdown party. Ratchaprasong Outside Central World’s door, Ratchadamri and Rama I roads connect to create the Ratchaprasong intersection, a brisk district where shopping, culture, and transportation meet. The BTS Skytrain, an elevated rail network, runs next to Apple’s new space and stops at Chit Lom Station. Tourists and locals arrive from all directions to visit the district’s many malls, shrines, and Lumphini Park, a 142-acre oasis from the city. Bangkok Across the Chao Phraya River, Apple Iconsiam opened in November 2018. The store introduced customers in Bangkok to Today at Apple sessions and first-party Genius Support for the first time. Prior to Iconsiam’s opening, Bangkok was served by a network of third-party resellers and service partners. Apple Central World is less than 5 miles from Iconsiam, and construction was already underway when the first store opened. Bangkok has a population of over 8.2 million people, warranting the proximity. Thailand Thailand is Apple Retail’s latest expansion in Asia after entering South Korea in January 2018, Taiwan in July 2017, and Singapore in May 2017. Last December, Tim Cook toured Thailand and visited WWDC scholarship winners and students using Everyone Can Create. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

