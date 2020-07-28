Tuesday deals: Latest MacBook Air $899, refurb Retina 5K iMac Pro $1,300 off, more

Today’s best deals include the latest MacBook Air on sale for $899 alongside $1,300 off Apple’s refurb Retina 5K iMac Pro. Plus, Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale starts from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest MacBook Air hits $899

Amazon is offering the Apple MacBook Air i3/8GB/256GB for $899. That’s $100 off its sticker price and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked.

Having relied on a MacBook Air for a couple of years, I can vouch that it’s an exceptionally well-crafted laptop. The latest model boasts a 13.3-inch Retina display with support for True Tone which adjusts color and intensity of your display to match the ambient lighting in your space. Owners are bound to love its adoption of Apple’s new Magic Keyboard which is paired with the convenience of Touch ID. Stereo speakers offer up wider sound that trounces what’s commonly found in the competition. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Apple’s refurb Retina 5K iMac Pro $1,300 off

Woot is offering Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro 3.2GHz/32GB/1TB for $3,600 in certified refurbished condition. Having originally retailed for $4,999, right now Apple will sell you a refurbished model for $649 more with today’s offer slashing up to $1,300 off and dropping the price to match our previous mention for the all-time low.

iMac Pro delivers a 27-inch Retina 5K display and comes backed by an 8-Core Xeon 3.2GHz processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD to earn the Pro nomenclature. Throw in the Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics card, and you’ll be set for video editing, all-around content creation, and more. There are also four Thunderbolt 3 and four USB 3.0 ports as well as 10Gb Ethernet and SD card slots. Includes a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look at how Apple’s high-end desktop machine stacks up in our hands-on coverage.

Latest Anker sale starts from $17

Today Anker is kicking off its latest Amazon sale headlined by the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 True Wireless Earbuds at $80. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and brings the price down to match our previous mention for the all-time low.

Offering a compelling alternative to AirPods, these true wireless earbuds come equipped with 28-hours of playback with the charging case. There’s also a water-resistant design that protects against rain, sweat, and more, alongside customizable EQ settings. Shop all of the deals in our coverage right here.

Deal of the month

AnyBackup is a small device with USB and microSD connections that lets you automatically back up your mobile devices with simultaneous 100W pass-through fast charging. It works with Micro SD cards with up to 2TB of storage or any USB flash drive.

