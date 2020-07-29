Anker’s latest charging gear from $12, latest MacBook Pro $100 off, more in today’s best deals

Wednesday’s best deals include discounts on Anker’s latest charging gear from $12, a new Mac and iPad sale at B&H, as well as official Apple accessories from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest sale starts at $12

Anker is back today with another batch of discounts via its Amazon storefront on smart security cameras, iPhone chargers, and more. Our top pick is on the new PowerExtend 3-Outlet USB-C Charger for $50. Down from $70, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen and subsequently brings the price down to a new all-time low.

This multi-port charger delivers three AC outlets alongside a 45W USB-C charger and dual USB slots. We found it to be a versatile option for desktop charging in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Shop all of the deals right here.

B&H kicks off newest Apple sale

Today B&H is back with a new Apple sale this week discounting a selection of Macs, iPad, various accessories, and more. One of our top picks is on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/512GB at $1,399. Down from $1,500, today’s offer saves you $100, is $50 under Amazon’s competing discount, and matches the second-best we’ve seen.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro sports a redesigned Magic Keyboard and 13-inch Retina display complete with a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 512GB of storage and 8GB worth of RAM. There are also four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 10-hour battery life, and Touch Bar with Touch ID. Learn more in our hands-on review and then shop our other top picks right here.

Official Apple accessories from $19

Woot is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Mac and iPhone accessories headlined by the Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter at $22. Typically $29, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date.

If you’re still rocking an older Mac with a Thunderbolt 2 port, adding this adapter into the mix is a great way to take advantage of faster connectivity. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 1Gb/s speeds, making this a great option for turning an old Mac into a media server with a dedicated hardwired connection. Find all of the other official Apple accessories on sale today right here from $19.

Deal of the month

AnyBackup is a small device with USB and microSD connections that lets you automatically back up your mobile devices with simultaneous 100W pass-through fast charging. It works with Micro SD cards with up to 2TB of storage or any USB flash drive.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

