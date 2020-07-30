Save on iPads, latest MacBook Pro, Beats, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include a new Apple Shopping Event, plus all-time lows on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, and AirPods cases. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Apple Shopping Event at various retailers

A new Apple Shopping Event has cropped up this morning at Best Buy with notable deals on various Macs, iPads, and Beats headphones. Headlining today’s Apple event is a large selection of deals on Beats headphones, many of which are currently being matched at Amazon. That includes the latest Powerbeats at $130, which is down from the regular going rate and a match of our previous July mention. You can also save on Powerbeats Pro at $200 (Reg. $250), and more. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is now taking $199 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, which brings the 512GB model down to $1,600. You can also score the 1TB configuration at $1,800. The latest from Apple delivers 10th-generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10 hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too. It’s arguably the most compelling MacBook in Apple’s current stable with an ultra-portable design and the refreshed keyboard.

elago adds vintage flair to your AirPods

elago via Amazon offers its AW3 AirPods Case for $9.50 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $12 at Amazon and up to $15 elsewhere, today’s deal is $0.50 less than our previous mention, and the best we can find by 25%. elago’s popular AirPods case delivers a vintage feel styled after the iconic Lisa Macintosh. Made from smooth silicone, it’s designed to keep your AirPods in pristine condition while avoiding any unnecessary scratches or bumps. You’ll have access to all of the usual ports and charging options here, ensuring that full functionality is delivered while your AirPods rest in their case.

AnyBackup is a small device with USB and microSD connections that lets you automatically back up your mobile devices with simultaneous 100W pass-through fast charging. It works with Micro SD cards with up to 2TB of storage or any USB flash drive. Preorder on Kickstarter for just $34 — a 45% discount on the retail price of $59.

