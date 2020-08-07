Download the new CarPlay wallpapers for your devices right here

In addition to all the new features of iOS 14, the update also includes CarPlay wallpapers for for the first time. We have previously shared the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 wallpapers here on 9to5Mac, and now you can also download the CarPlay versions.
While the new regular wallpapers can be found in the Settings app of an iPhone or iPad running the latest beta version of Apple’s mobile operating system, the new CarPlay wallpapers are unique to the car platform.
There are 10 wallpapers options designed for CarPlay and they’re all similar to the new wallpapers included with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, but in different shapes and colors.
You can download all thew new CarPlay wallpapers in full resolution below. Be sure to click through and save the full resolution wallpaper, then set it via the Photos app or Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
