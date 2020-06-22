Download macOS Big Sur and new Safari splash screen wallpapers

Want to refresh your background with Apple’s new default wallpaper from macOS Big Sur? Check out the latest macOS Big Sur and Safari wallpapers below.

macOS Big Sur includes four static wallpapers and two dynamic wallpapers based on these two graphics. Safari in macOS 11 also introduces the ability to set custom backgrounds or choose from one of three wallpapers to customize the start screen on the browser.

