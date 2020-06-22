Download macOS Big Sur and new Safari splash screen wallpapers

- Jun. 22nd 2020 5:09 pm PT

0

Want to refresh your background with Apple’s new default wallpaper from macOS Big Sur? Check out the latest macOS Big Sur and Safari wallpapers below.

macOS Big Sur includes four static wallpapers and two dynamic wallpapers based on these two graphics. Safari in macOS 11 also introduces the ability to set custom backgrounds or choose from one of three wallpapers to customize the start screen on the browser.

Read More

Download

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

MacStadium macOS VM

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur was announced on June 22nd at Apple's WWDC Developer Conference. A developer beta is available now, public beta in July, with the general release in the fall.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 VI

Sony RX100 VI
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro