Apple unveils iOS 14 with new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, more

During its WWDC 2020 keynote today, Apple officially announced iOS 14 for iPhone and iPod touch. The update brings a variety of new features and design changes. Read on for all of the details on this year’s flagship update to iOS 14.

iOS 14 adds a new App Library view for organizing all of your apps. Apps are automatically organized in the App Library, and you don’t have to keep all of the icons on your actual home screen view. There is also a new list view as well as features for sorting applications based on usage patterns and more.

New widgets are more data-rich than ever and come in a variety of sizes. They are accessible via the Today View, but can also be dragged out of Today View and onto the home screen. Apps move out of the way automatically to make room for the widgets. You access these widgets through the “Widget Gallery,” with multiple different sizing options.

iOS 14 also provides support for picture in picture, works very similar to the iPad experience. Siri has a new interface that does not overtake the entire screen.

New Translate app in iOS 14 is designed for conversations and works completely offline. Tap on the microphone icon and the app will translate to your chosen language. 11 languages supported at launch.

Apple engineer Stacey Lysik now introducing new Messages features: new Memoji accessories (including a new face mask Memoji!) as well as pinned messages. New features for group iMessages as well: in-line replies, mentions.

Apple Maps Director Meg Frost introducing new Apple Maps features in iOS 14: New features to help users reduce their carbon footprint. This includes new support for cycling directions, such as support for elevation and details on “quite or busy roads.” There is also support for EV routing to track charge and recommend charging stops, working with BMW and Ford at launch.

Craig Federighi back to talk about CarPlay: New wallpaper options, new categories of apps including EV charging, parking, and quick food options. CarKey confirmed for easy car access from your iPhone, the first supported car is the 2021 BMW 5 series. You can share keys via iMessage.

iOS 14 adds new App Clip feature to easily access applications quickly without downloading the full version from the App Store. “Small part of an app that is quick and easy to access,” Federighi explains. Launch an app with a single tap and pay and log in with Apple Pay and Sign in with Apple.

You can launch App Clips from NFC tags, Safari, Apple Maps, QR codes, and more. There is also an Apple-designed App Clip Code that incorporates a visual code and NFC. Developers will be able to optimze

