Apple announces macOS Big Sur: sweeping visual redesign, Control Center, revamped Safari, modern notifications and widgets

Apple today announced the next version of macOS, named Big Sur. It features a UI overhaul that brings it closer to iOS in style. Many buttons are now chromeless and highlight as you mouse over. There is a lot more translucency, and app icons in the Dock now resemble their iOS counterparts too.

macOS Big Sur also brings Control Center to the desktop for the first time with quick access to brightness and other toggles.

The Notification Center in macOS is now up-to-date with the iOS version, featuring grouping and rich interface styles. The iOS 14 widget system is also available on macOS.

The Messages app for Mac has also been revamped with an inline photo picker and Memoji. The Maps app has also been modernized, backed by Mac Catalyst so it shares the same codebase with iOS.

Mac Catalyst is getting new features including native screen scaling and updated controls. It should help Mac Catalyst apps fit in better with the platform.

For Apple’s browser, Safari, Apple is bringing one of the biggest updates ever with macOS Big Sur. This includes new iCloud Keychain functionality, updates to app extensions and enhanced privacy options. You can now set a background for the start page, integrated translation and new tab management features.

Similar to iOS 14, you can also take advantage of Apple’s new translation service. If you are browsing a web page written in a foreign language, you can translate in-place in one click.

