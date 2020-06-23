As usual, one of the things that excite people most about a new iOS release is the inclusion of new wallpapers. As of right now, iOS 14 includes six new wallpapers and you can download them for your iPhone below.

As with all recent iOS wallpapers, iOS 14’s new choices are available in light mode and dark mode variants. This means there are 3 to choose from, each available in two different options. These wallpapers are similar to the designs Apple introduced with iOS 13 last year.

You can download the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 wallpapers, in their full resolution, below. Be sure to click through and save the full resolution wallpaper, then set it via the Photos app or Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

As always, it’s possible that Apple will add new wallpapers again in the fall. Apple usually releases a completely new set of wallpapers in conjunction with new hardware, so expect the iPhone 12 update this fall to bring even more choices to the wallpaper selection in iPadOS 14.

iOS 14 wallpapers:

iPadOS 14 wallpapers:

Thanks to 9to5Mac reader Rohan for sharing these!

