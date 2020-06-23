[Update: iPadOS 14 too] iOS 14 includes new light and dark mode wallpapers, download here

- Jun. 23rd 2020 12:25 pm PT

0

As usual, one of the things that excite people most about a new iOS release is the inclusion of new wallpapers. As of right now, iOS 14 includes six new wallpapers and you can download them for your iPhone below.

As with all recent iOS wallpapers, iOS 14’s new choices are available in light mode and dark mode variants. This means there are 3 to choose from, each available in two different options. These wallpapers are similar to the designs Apple introduced with iOS 13 last year.

Wanna take your Mac to the next level with the new macOS 11 Big Sur wallpapers? Check those out here.

You can download the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 wallpapers, in their full resolution, below. Be sure to click through and save the full resolution wallpaper, then set it via the Photos app or Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

As always, it’s possible that Apple will add new wallpapers again in the fall. Apple usually releases a completely new set of wallpapers in conjunction with new hardware, so expect the iPhone 12 update this fall to bring even more choices to the wallpaper selection in iPadOS 14.

Read more about iOS 14: 

iOS 14 wallpapers:

iPadOS 14 wallpapers:

Thanks to 9to5Mac reader Rohan for sharing these!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

MacStadium macOS VM

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 14

iOS 14

iOS 14 will be released in the fall of 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.