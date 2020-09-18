These are all of the iPhones that support iOS 14

- Sep. 18th 2020 1:00 pm PT

Apple has officially released iOS 14 with a variety of new features, including a redesigned home screen with widgets, the ability to set default email and browser apps, and much more. Does your iPhone support iOS 14? Head below for the full list of compatible hardware.

Apple says that iOS 14 can run on the iPhone 6s and later, which is the exact same as iOS 13. This means that any iPhone supported by iOS 13 is also supported by iOS 14. Here’s the full list of the iPhone and iPod touch models supported by iOS 14:

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

It’s incredibly notable to see that the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s are still supported. People were impressed that iOS 13 kept support for the devices, and now that is being extended to iOS 14 as well. This means that iPhone SE and iPhone 6s users can install iOS 14.

iOS 14 will be available today as a developer beta and available to public beta users in July. Apple says a public release is on track for later this fall. The update includes a variety of new features, such as widget support on the home screen, new Apple Maps capabilities, picture in picture support, and much more. Check out all of the new features here.

