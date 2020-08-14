Friday deals: New Retina 5K iMacs up to $109 off, Best Buy Anniversary sale, more

Apple’s new Retina 5K iMacs headline today’s top deals, plus a new 3-day sale at Best Buy, and rare Apple Watch Series 3 discounts. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new Retina 5K iMacs fall to Amazon all-time lows

Amazon is currently taking up to $109 off Apple’s all-new 2020 Retina 5K 27-inch iMac headlined by the 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB model for $1,700. Typically you’d pay $1,799 for this just-released machine, with today’s offer saving you $99, marking the first price cut at Amazon, and beating our previous mention by $6. This is also the best price to date.

Apple’s new Retina 5K iMac delivers a 27-inch display and comes powered by 10th Gen. Intel CPUs with an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card. This model is outfitted with 8GB of RAM and boasts a 256GB solid-state drive. Alongside two Thunderbolt 3 ports, there are also four USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Ideal for being ready for the upcoming online school semester, web browsing, content creation, and more.

Best Buy Anniversary Sale offers the summer’s best prices

The annual Best Buy Anniversary sale is now live with 3-days worth of deals as we roll into the weekend. This year’s event is highlighted by notable discounts on iPads, MacBooks, and much more, all at some of the best prices of the summer.

This time around, Best Buy is offering a wide selection of Apple deals across various categories. Headlining is iPad Air, which is $99 off, with the Wi-Fi 256GB model kicking things off at $550.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular gets $50 discount

Sam’s Club is currently offering Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular at $249 for the 38mm version or $279 on the 42mm style. Both equate to $50 off and a rare discount from the regular going rate. Just about every other retailer online is currently charging full price and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in 2020. The standard GPS version is still on sale at Amazon from $169, which is a $30 savings from the regular going rate.

