There is no shortage of ways to consume news in 2020, which is part of my problem. There are countless podcasts, newsletters, websites, etc. Politics and COVID–19 are dominating the news, though. Sometimes, I want to read about non-COVID –19 and politics news, like what is Microsoft doing or what is the latest from Peloton? I’ve found that one of my new favorite apps on macOS and iOS is the Stocks app.

With iOS 13 and macOS Catalina, the Stocks app was redesigned to include curated news from Apple News. As you follow various companies in the app, Apple News will pull in relevant news about it as you scroll through your list. The stories will heavily lean on the business aspect of the news more so than the latest rumors about Apple, Google, Tesla, etc.

I appreciate how this app functions as I can view a high-level business overview in the top section, but then drill down into my favorite companies. By following the companies, I don’t have to curate the sources to follow, but Apple News handles that through the Stocks app. I often will read an article from a publication I’ve never heard of or isn’t on my daily reading list, so it’s perfect for staying up to date without having to spend long periods searching various news outlets, etc.

As Apple evolves the Stocks app in future iOS and macOS versions, there is one thing I’d love to see Apple do, but it would be a massive shift in functionality. Why can’t I buy individual stocks through the Stocks app? I’ve used Robinhood in the past, and while the interface is easy to use, it requires me to use a second app.

Even if Apple doesn’t want to be in the stockbroker industry, they could build a Stocks API that would allow companies like Robinhood to hook into the Stocks app to show my current stock portfolio, will enable me to purchase/sell stocks, etc. Apple wouldn’t be processing these transactions, but it would use Robinhood’s API to handle the transactions. I am sure it would require multiple levels of confirmation that the user understands Apple cannot support these transactions, it involves real money, and the money isn’t FDIC insured.

Wrap-up on Stocks app

If you want a way to view business news while avoiding politics and COVID–19 at the same time, then start spending some more time in Apple’s Stock app. With the iOS 13 redesign, it’s become a daily use app for me as I learn more about companies whose products I use and stock I own. I’d love to see Apple evolve an API in the future to allow actual stock purchases through apps like Robinhood.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: