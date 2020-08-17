Apple’s new 27-inch Retina 5K iMac is $120 off, Anker Back to School sale, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include new price drops on Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac, plus Anker has a new Back to School sale, and you can save on Apple TV, as well. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

Amazon has the new Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.8GHz/8GB/512GB for $2,179 shipped. That’s a $120 savings and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date.

Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.8GHz 8-core processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 512GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Don’t miss Anker’s new Back to school sale

Anker is rolling into the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon, headlined by the eufy 2K Indoor Cam for $34. Regularly $40, this affordable security camera is down to the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon since it was released.

The latest cameras from Anker offer HomeKit support, making them arguably the most affordable options to bring Siri to your security camera setup. You can count on 2K feeds for both models, while the pan & tilt variety brings motion tracking to the mix. Check out the entire sale here.

Rare discounts on Apple TV

Certified refurbished Apple TV models are now in-stock direct from Apple for the first time in a while with deals starting at $129. The entry-level 1080p 32GB model at $129 is $20 off while the 4K 64GB configuration is $169, which is a $30 savings. Both are the best we’ve tracked in 2020 from a trusted retailer.

Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

