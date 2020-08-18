iPad Air is $99 off in today’s best deals, plus iPhone SE is FREE, and Samsung AirPlay 2 TVs are on sale

iPad Air is $99 for back to school, plus iPhone SE is yours for free, and Samsung’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 TV drops even further. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air is $99 off

Best Buy is currently taking $99 off various iPad Air models. Headlining is the Wi-Fi 256GB configuration at $549.99, which matches our previous mention from earlier in August. Free shipping is available for all. With major retailers like Amazon completely out of inventory, this is a great time to pick up Apple’s iPad Air at a discount as back to school rages on.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Score Apple’s latest iPhone SE for FREE

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s new iPhone SE 64GB for FREE when you purchase online. You’ll also need to add the device to an Unlimited plan with a new line, and a $20 activation fee applies. Typically fetching $16.66 per month or $399 direct from Apple, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $120 over the 24-month plan and matches the best we’ve seen to date. As the most affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE delivers a familiar form-factor with plenty of notable features. Alongside its 4.7-inch Retina display, there’s Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras.

Bring Samsung’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K TV to your home theater

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 65-inch Q60 Series 4K HDR TV with AirPlay 2 for $750. While it originally retailed for $1,799, we’ve more recently been tracking a $1,098 going rate with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $50 and marking the second-best price we’ve seen this year.

Samsung’s 65-inch Q60 TV brings a 4K-ready QLED panel to your home theater complete with slim array dimming and Quantum HDR. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration take it to the next level with Apple smart home support alongside Alexa and Assistant control. Built-in streaming media player features let you watch your favorites without needing an extra device. There are also four HDMI ports, as well as two USB slots.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with the sporty Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 and Dot 2 earbuds [Video]

Mission Workshop Transit Duffle Review: Weatherproof for any adventure [Video]

Hands-on with the massive Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch gaming monitor [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: