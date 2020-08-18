Yelp iOS update makes hiring local contractors seamless, process improved for businesses too

Yelp is out today with an iOS update that looks to make hiring local contractors and other services easier than ever. The changes to the Request-A-Quote feature also improve communication with businesses and allow companies to bid for local jobs.

Yelp detailed the updates in a blog post today. One of the main new features is a guided questionnaire to get customers matched up with the right businesses:

Nearly a quarter (22%) of respondents in the Kelton Global study weren’t sure where to start their search for a professional while one-third (33%) admit it was difficult to find a professional they trusted. Yelp’s guided questionnaires solve this hiring friction by asking consumers a handful of tailored questions about the specific job they need done within the Request-A-Quote experience. This streamlines the business matching process by collecting helpful details about a project or problem, improving the quality of leads businesses receive from potential customers.

Yelp says the helpful new questionnaire is available for 60 different business types and will grow to cover over 100 in the months ahead.

Today, these new and improved questionnaires are available across nearly 60 business categories, including auto repair, childcare professionals, contractors, hair salons, photography, pet groomers and real estate agents. In the coming months, this feature will expand to a total of 100 additional categories — from florists to pool cleaners to home cleaning.

When it comes to scheduling, the new update includes an easy way nail down a date and time right within Yelp’s messaging service.

Now, while messaging a potential customer on Yelp, businesses have a simple way of sharing the days and times they can set up a call, consultation or appointment. Consumers can easily confirm the time that works for them and even add the upcoming appointment to their mobile device’s calendar.

Finally, the new “Nearby Jobs” feature allows businesses to see and bid on local projects that customers are looking for help with:

Nearby Jobs is similar to an online job board that allows professionals to proactively find and secure new jobs that are suitable for their current schedule or skill set. Currently, more than half of Request-A-Quote consumers opt into receiving additional competing quotes, which allows Nearby Jobs to alert an applicable business if there’s a request they can respond to. This helps surface professionals with the exact expertise, availability or budget a consumer is looking for, but wouldn’t ordinarily find at the top of Yelp search results — either because it is a newer business or has fewer reviews.

You can check out the new features highlighted in the video below and in the iOS and Android apps. Yelp is a free download from the App Store.

