Deals: 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE bundles from $669, iPhone sale at Woot, more

Wednesday’s top deals include the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE from $669, along with previous-generation iPhones, and a fresh Anker sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Deals on 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Today only, B&H offers the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 64GB for $669. That’s up to $480 off the original price and $305 less than Best Buy. Today’s deal is also $99 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

iPhone sale at Woot

Today only, Woot offers various iPhones from $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll be charged $6 for delivery. Some models are starting to sell out, so be sure to act quick if something catches your eye. You can browse through the entire sale here for more deals. Just be sure to jump on any offers as select models are beginning to go out of stock.

Fresh batch of Anker deals

Anker’s latest sale is headlined by the PowerWave+ 2-in-1 Apple Watch and iPhone Qi Charger for $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or with orders over $25. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a match of our previous mention.

Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch to higher-priced options on the market today. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. It’s an affordable way to shore up your nightstand and simplify an increasingly hectic multi-device world.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with the sporty Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 and Dot 2 earbuds [Video]

Mission Workshop Transit Duffle Review: Weatherproof for any adventure [Video]

Hands-on with the massive Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch gaming monitor [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: