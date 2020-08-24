Deals: AirPods Pro hit Amazon all-time low, fresh Anker price drops from $14, more

Today’s best deals include Apple AirPods Pro at an Amazon all-time low, plus fresh Anker price drops from $14, Ring Video Doorbells, and more. Hit the jump for all of that in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro hit Amazon all-time low price

Amazon offers Apple AirPods Pro for $220. Regularly $249, today’s deal is in-line with previous 2020 discounts and represents a new Amazon all-time low. AirPods Pro arrives with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and up to 24-hours of battery life on a single charge. Not to mention, they are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can enjoy them during workouts and more.

New Anker deals start at $14

A new selection of Anker deals has arrived at Amazon this morning, headlined by the PowerPort Atom III Slim 65W Wall Charger at $40. Today’s deal is a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention.

The Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim delivers 65W of power and three USB-A ports, along with a single USB-C output. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds on legacy devices and up to 45W of power for the latest products packing USB-C connectivity. That makes it a solid option for iPhones, iPads, and some MacBooks.

Latest Ring Video Doorbells on sale

A number of Ring products have returned to Amazon all-time low prices today, headlined by the latest Video Doorbell 3 at $150. You can pick up the Plus model for $180. Both of which are a $50 discount and Amazon all-time low prices.

The latest from Ring arrives with a new low-profile design and support for 1080p HD feeds. Notable upgrades include improved motion detection and a new privacy zone feature, which allows users to set up field of view areas that are not to be tracked. Of course, it’s still compatible with Alexa and the usual host of smart home features.

