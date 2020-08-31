Apple TV+ to debut ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ for the holidays

Apple has announced that it has partnered with Mariah Carey to produce a Christmas special for this holiday season. The production comes on the 25th anniversary of Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and will “combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”

Apple detailed the Christmas special on its Apple TV+ press page today:

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” an exclusive holiday event from worldwide superstar and multi-platinum, multi-Grammy award-winning artist Mariah Carey which will debut globally on Apple TV+ this holiday season. The new special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic No. 1 holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and will feature the legendary icon Carey and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world.

Seasoned veterans are on board to executive produce the special:

In addition to Mariah Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens executive produce for production company Done + Dusted (“The Disney Family Singalong,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” “Dear Class of 2020,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies). The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies), and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “A Very Murray Christmas”).

Apple hasn’t shared a release date yet, but says that “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” will premiere on Apple TV+ “this holiday season.”

