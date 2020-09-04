Rumor: New Peloton bike with Apple Watch integration coming as early as next week

Peloton is reportedly set to introduce a new “Bike+” product as early as next week. One of the key features of the new bike will deeper integration with the Apple Watch, allowing for one-tap Apple Watch connectivity and heart rate tracking — perhaps through a new “GymKit Express” platform from Apple.

You can read the full report over on the newest 9to5Mac sister site, Connect The Watts.

Read more about the recent Peloton hardware rumors and leaks below.

