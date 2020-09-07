All-new Apple Cherry Hill opens September 10 in New Jersey

Apple’s retail store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey will move to an upgraded space with an all-new design on September 10 at 11:00 AM. Like all store openings since the start of the pandemic, the event will follow Apple’s comprehensive health and safety guidelines.

The new Apple Cherry Hill offers both an indoor entrance and doors that open to a plaza on the mall’s exterior. Apple rebuilt a space at Cherry Hill Mall previously occupied by The North Face and adjacent to Macy’s.

The store’s design is more architecturally significant than standard indoor mall layouts. In addition to the latest store elements like Avenue displays and a Forum, Apple Cherry Hill will bring designs like plank ceilings, stone walls, and even more standout details.

Cherry Hill’s opening is the first time Apple has celebrated a store move in the US since the onset of the pandemic. When Apple Reston in Virginia moved in July, the event passed silently without mention on Apple’s website and no opening day crowd.

Apple has several guidelines and services in place to keep customers healthy and safe. Like at every Apple Store location, occupancy will be limited to encourage physical distancing. You’ll need to wait in line before entering the store, and we recommend booking a session to Shop with a Specialist for the best experience.

