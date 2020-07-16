Reston Apple Store silently moves to new location

Photo courtesy of Pedro Vera.

Apple reopened its retail store in Reston, Virginia today for the first time since March in an all-new space. The redesigned store arrives after over a year of planning and construction work that more than doubles the size of the previous location.

Apple Store openings are normally publicized events with high fives, cheering, and a long line of visitors. In Fairfax County, where new COVID-19 infections have plateaued, a packed celebration at this time would be unsafe and in poor taste. To open its new store in Reston, Apple opted for a quiet morning, forgoing any announcement of the new store on its website and placing only a small notice on the windows.

When every Apple Store outside of Greater China closed temporarily in March, customers didn’t know they’d never return to the old Reston location. Finding the new store isn’t tough — it’s right next door.

Framed in white quartz with a revolving door and a wall-to-wall glass facade, the store’s design is a bright breakaway from the classic stainless steel look. If you’ve visited other contemporary Apple Stores like those in Clarendon and Pentagon City, it’ll be instantly familiar. You can learn more about what to expect in Apple’s latest store designs here.

The old and new Apple Reston on July 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of Pacer Stacktrain.

COVID-19 continues to impact the Apple Store experience, so don’t expect to walk right in and check out the new space yet. For now, you can probably get all the shopping and repair service you need completely online. Visitors will be required to wear a mask, get their temperature checked, and wait in line before entering. For more convenient service, Apple recently launched the ability to schedule a shopping appointment with a Specialist.

