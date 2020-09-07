Can you use MacBook Pro chargers for iPhone and iPad fast charging?

- Sep. 7th 2020 11:50 am PT

0

Recommendations to fast-charge iPhone or iPad often include picking up the $20 18W power adapter from Apple or similar from a third party. But what if you already have a higher-powered USB-C charger for your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air? Follow along for which iPhones and iPads you can fast charge with Apple’s MacBook chargers.

While Apple ships an 18W USB-C power adapter with the iPhone 11 Pro models, the lower-powered 5W brick (not fast-charging compatible) comes with the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and earlier models. And notably, the iPhone 12 lineup may not come with a power adapter in the box.

Fast charging offers around 50% battery in 30 minutes. But picking up a new USB-C to Lightning cable and 18W charging block from Apple costs $40 if you need both. Of course, third-party options cost less. But what about using something you already have?

The good news is that most recent iPhones and iPads work with all of the Mac notebook USB-C chargers, even the 96W model that comes with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While it may sound risky at first, it’s safe to use any of Apple’s USB-C chargers, as your iPhone or iPad is what determines the power it receives, not the charger. Apple even does its own testing with the whole range of its USB-C power adapters.

Fast charge iPhone iPad with MacBook charger?

Note: depending on the current capacity of your battery, your device will pull different levels of power. For example, a battery at 10% will draw more power than one at 80%.

Fast-charge iPhone and iPad with MacBook chargers?

Apple updated its support document that says the following iOS devices are compatible with the 18W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, and 96W adapters for fast charging:

  • iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and later
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • iPad mini (5th generation)

Apple notes you can use its USB-C to Lightning cable or that “a comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD)” will also work like Anker’s Powerline series.

If you are looking for a more flexible USB-C charger or want to pick up an extra one, RAVPower makes a great dual-port 90W GaN model (reviewed) that’s more compact than Apple’s chargers. Another nice alternative is Anker’s 36W dual-port USB-C charger. Both allow you to fast charge two iPhones or iPads simultaneously.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
USB-C

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.