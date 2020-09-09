If you’re excited for the new Apple Watch and getting ready to sell, trade-in, or give away your current watch, follow along for how to factory reset Apple Watch.

Before doing a factory reset with your Apple Watch, make sure to back it up if you want to restore your data on a new watch. If you backup your iPhone with iCloud or a Mac, an Apple Watch backup is automatically created. Keep in mind that iPhone backups on Mac need to be encrypted for all data to be saved for Apple Watch.

How to factory reset Apple Watch

Reset Apple Watch with your iPhone

Make sure your Watch is nearby your iPhone it’s paired with and open the Watch app Swipe down and choose General Swipe to the bottom and tap Reset Tap Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings Tap Erase All Content and Settings two times to confirm If you have a cellular Apple Watch, you’ll need to choose whether to keep or remove the plan (still a good idea to double-check with your carrier that it was successfully canceled)

Here’s how these steps look:

Factory reset directly on Apple Watch

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch Tap General Swipe down to the bottom and tap Reset Tap Erase All Content and Settings If you’re using a passcode, enter it when prompted Swipe down and tap Erase All or Erase All & Keep Plan if you have a cellular watch

Forgot your passcode?

You can also reset your Apple Watch if you can’t remember your passcode. Follow these steps:

Put Apple Watch on your charger Press and hold the side button Do a firm press on the Power Off slider and let go Tap Erase all content and settings

If you’re interested in checking out the trade-in value of your Apple Watch, be sure to head over to our partners at Myphones Unlimited. Apple also takes Apple Watch trade-ins.

