Rumor: Apple Watch Series 3 replacement to get Series 4 design, but no ECG

Apple’s special event next week is likely to focus primarily on iPad and Apple Watch announcements. Ahead of Tuesday’s event, a pair of leakers on Twitter claim to have new details on Apple’s rumored low-end replacement for the Apple Watch Series 3.

Bloomberg reported last week that Apple was planning a new lower-end Apple Watch to replace the aging Series 3 in its lineup. The Apple Watch Series 3 is powered by Apple’s S3 processor and features a 38mm/42mm design, compared to the 40mm/44mm design of the Series 4 and Series 5.

According to Jon Prosser, the upgraded version of the Series 3 will be similar in design to the Series 4, which Apple stopped selling once it introduced the Series 5 last year. This means we can expect the display sizes to increase to 40mm and 44mm, thanks to slimmer bezels and a more rounded design.

In an effort to keep the cost down, however, the new lower-end Apple Watch will miss out on ECG functionality as well as the always-on display that we currently get exclusively on the Apple Watch Series 5. Prosser also says that the entry-level Apple Watch will feature Apple’s M9 motion coprocessor.

The Series 4/Series 5 design and lack of ECG for the Apple Watch Series 3 replacement was first (cryptically) reported on Twitter by the reliable source @L0vetodream earlier this week, who also claims that Apple will continue to keep selling the Apple Watch Series 3.

Currently, Prosser says that this new Apple Watch is listed as the Apple Watch, while the “Series 6” is listed as the Apple Watch Pro. Marketing names for a new Apple products are nearly impossible to predict, and Prosser acknowledges that he’s unsure if these are the final marketing names for this year’s lineup.

Apple sells the Apple Watch Series 3 today for $199 with GPS or $299 for GPS and Cellular. The lower price point makes the Series 3 an attractive option for many shoppers, but it’s unclear what sort of pricing Apple has in store for the upgraded Series 3 purportedly coming next week.

