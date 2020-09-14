AirPods Pro at $199 lead today’s best deals, plus MacBook Air from $900, more

Today’s best deals include a new Amazon all-time low on AirPods Pro at $199, plus MacBook Air deals from $900, and previous-generation iPhones. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro are $199 for a limited time

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods Pro at $199. That’s down from the usual $249 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. AirPods Pro are Apple’s high-end ANC in-ears with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri integration, and over 24-hours worth of battery life with the included wireless charging case. Adaptive EQ and Apple’s H1 chip allow for a custom listening experience ideal for louder locations. We loved them in our hands-on review, as well.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air lineup now $99 off

Amazon is currently taking $99 off a selection of Apple’s latest MacBook Air lineup starting at $900 headlined by the 1.1GHz i5/8GB/512GB model at $1,200. Typically fetching $1,299, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low.

If your current Mac isn’t keeping up with the fall semester or at-home workload, the latest MacBook Air is worth considering. It sports a refreshed Magic Keyboard alongside a 10th generation Intel i5 processor, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM for keeping up with multitasking. There’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and its 13-inch Retina display to round out the notable features.

iPhone deals abound from $140

Today only, Woot offers a selection of iPhones from $140. Our top pick is the certified refurbished iPhone X 256GB for $420. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model is intended for AT&T service. Originally $1,149, this offer drops from Apple’s current $699 refurbished listings and is $30 less than our previous mention.

iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with Face ID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. Although new iPhones are just around the corner, iPhone X is still a solid buy packed with technology. You can count on this device receiving software updates from Apple for years to come, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

