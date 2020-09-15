Adobe Premiere Pro update brings Scene Edit Detection, HDR for broadcasters, more

In addition to opening Illustrator for iPad pre-orders, Adobe is out today with new features for Premiere Pro as well as After Effects and Audition. New for Premiere Pro includes Scene Edit Detections, HDR for broadcasters, and new Quick Export option. Meanwhile, After Effects is gaining updated camera navigation tools and more in the public beta.

Adobe announced the updates to its Creative Cloud apps in a press release today. First up, Adobe detailed its goal to streamline video editing workflows in Premiere Pro:

The Premiere Pro team has been analyzing workflows from start to finish to identify areas that can be streamlined, always with the goal of accelerating editorial and simplifying tasks while ensuring the user retains full control over their content.

Here are the three main changes with the latest Premiere Pro release:

Scene Edit Detection allows editors to quickly find cuts in previously edited video, faster and more accurately, thanks to Adobe Sensei. The feature adds cuts and markers so that users can apply effects to individual shots and re-edit previously rendered content quickly and efficiently. HDR for Broadcasters enables users to produce programming in Rec2100 HLG HDR for modern HDR broadcasting, including automatic color conversion, HDR scope support, color space overrides for incorrect metadata, and full color management for Apple ProRes and Sony XAVC Intra formats. Quick Export (in public Beta) offers easy access to the most popular and frequently used export settings, right from the header bar in Premiere Pro. Editors can use the default high-quality H.264 output with matched Source Settings or choose from a short list of H.264 presets that allow you reduce the size of your export files.

As for After Effects, new changes are coming to the public beta build:

3D Transform Gizmos help users navigate a scene faster and more intuitively. Scale, position, and rotate layers with helpful guides that shows how far a layer or object has been moved and how many degrees it has been rotated. Users can switch between gizmo modes to focus on a single task and make precision adjustments efficiently. Camera navigation tools are reimagined, giving artists an intuitive and flexible approach to navigate 3D spaces. The new default scene camera streamlines scene setup. Adding multiple cameras to a scene showcases various viewpoints and intuitively orbit, pan, and dolly around objects using customizable keyboard shortcuts.

And another feature is planned for the future:

Sequence Takes allows users to arrange selected takes on the Character Animator timeline (similar to the Sequence Layers function in After Effects). Arrange and play takes one after the other to help streamline your workflow on the Timeline. Learn more about what’s coming to Character Animator or download the Character Animator Beta today.

In addition to those changes, the latest versions include the following performance improvements (except for Channel effects which will be “coming soon”):

ProRes multicam performance in Premiere Pro can support up to 2x more streams, accelerating editing workflows with this widely used format. Channel effects are now GPU-accelerated providing up to 1.65x faster performance in After Effects. These include Minimax, Shift Channels, Set Channels, and Channel Combine OpenEXR Previews for multi-part and multi-channel files are now up to 3x faster in After Effects (this improvement was included in the August performance update for After Effects) Faster Effects scanning for VST3 and Audio Unit (AU) plugins in Audition and Premiere Pro means faster launch times for users with third-party audio plugins. Effects scanning is up to 15x faster on macOS and up to 10x faster on Windows.

The new releases of Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Audition are available now through the Creative Cloud Mac app.

