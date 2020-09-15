AppleCare+ expanded to cover 2 incidents of accidental damage per year

Apple has revealed a pair of notable changes to its AppleCare+ protection plans for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. With today’s changes, AppleCare+ now covers two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months, as well as a lower deductible for the AppleCare+ Theft or Loss plan.

In the past, AppleCare+ covered only two incidents of accidental damage every 24 months, such as water damage, a cracked screen, or a cracked back. Today’s announcement means that AppleCare+ now covers two accidental damage incidents every year, as first spotted on Reddit, making for four instances over 24 months.

Accidental damage coverage through AppleCare+ is still subject to a service fee: screen damage requires a $29 deductible, while other accidental damage such as water damage includes a $99 deductible.

Another change to AppleCare+ today is that the AppleCare Theft or Loss deducible for iPhones has been lowered to $149 across the board, whereas Apple used to charge variable deductibles depending on the iPhone model in question.

Apple has been pushing AppleCare+ heavily recently. Just last month, the company started giving users more time to sign up for AppleCare+ coverage by expanding the eligible purchase window from 60 days to a full year. Paired with today’s changes, Apple is clearly trying to make AppleCare+ a more enticing option for hardware buyers.

You can learn more about AppleCare+ on Apple’s website here.

