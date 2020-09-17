Spotify finally testing Apple Watch streaming support with some users

After almost two years since the debut of the Spotify Apple Watch app, the service is finally testing streaming support with what looks like a random selection of users.

Spotify launched it’s Apple Watch app back in November of 2018. Since then we’ve seen some updates like Siri support but the app has lagged behind competitors like Pandora (and of course Apple Music) with no support for streaming audio or offline playback. That’s relegated the Spotify Apple Watch app being an iPhone remote control.

Reported by iPhone-Ticker.de (via Google Translate), some users are starting to see the functionality go live on their Apple Watches. Based on what users are seeing and also a recent thread on Reddit, it doesn’t appear to directly correlate with running the Spotify beta or a specific iOS/watchOS version. However, those who Spotify is testing the feature with are seeing a blue beta icon indicating the feature isn’t rolling out to everyone at this time.

Those seeing the option to stream Spotify from their wrist with Apple Watch also note the ability to use it directly with the wearable’s built-in speaker as an alternative to Bluetooth headphones.

There’s no word yet on when Spotify may roll out streaming support to everyone, but fingers crossed it won’t be much longer!

Image via iPhone-Ticker.de

