Spotify launches Siri support for Apple Watches running watchOS 6

After bringing the long-awaited feature to iOS last fall, Spotify has updated its app today to take advantage of Siri support on Apple Watch in watchOS 6.

After iOS 13 launched last fall, a Spotify update in October brought Siri integration to iPhone, iPad, CarPlay, AirPods, and HomePod via AirPlay.

Spotify first released its Apple Watch app back in 2018, but it’s been lagging behind on features like streaming music from the wearable, offline playback, and support for Siri.

Now Spotify has launched support for Siri on Apple Watches on watchOS 6 with version 8.5.52 available now on the App Store.

Spotify mentions in the release notes to use Siri with the music service on Apple Watch users can say, “Hey Siri, Play music on Spotify,” or just add “on Spotify” to any voice command to play content.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: