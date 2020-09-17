Things 3 task manager adds versatile home screen widgets, new Apple Watch complications, more

Cultured Code is out today with an iOS 14 update to its incredibly popular task manager Things 3. Today’s update brings new home screen widgets, new Apple Watch complications, and more.

Things 3 offers three different home screen widget sizes to choose from, and you can customize which to-do list you want your widget to show. By default, the Things 3 widgets will show your “Today” list with your tasks for that day. Furthermore, you can even add multiple Things widgets to your home screens if you have multiple projects to track.

Things 3 for iPad also includes support for these new widgets, and while iPadOS 14 does not support home screen widgets, they can be added to the Today view instead.

Today’s update to Things 3 also adds integration with iOS 14’s new Wind Down feature:

As bedtime draws near, your iPhone can help you close out the day and make sure you’re ready for tomorrow. You’ll see a shortcut to quickly review tomorrow’s to-dos before you go to sleep, or you can configure other shortcuts to suit your needs. Open your Health app to set this up (in the Sleep settings).

For Apple Watch users, there are two new complications:

We’ve added two great new complications for this release. The “Today” complication shows your next three to-dos on Infograph Modular or Modular Compact, while the “New To-Do” complication puts a handy + button on your watch face to streamline data entry.

Finally, for iPadOS 14 and Apple Pencil, Things 3 also now supports the Scribble feature that will automatically convert your handwriting to text.

Other improvements:

Improved the way project and to-do notes are synced. (As a result, you can also write much longer notes.)

The Siri watch face will now show to-dos with upcoming reminders.

The Apple Watch now runs Shortcuts, so you can control Things from your wrist. Out of milk? One tap is all you need for Things to remind you to pick some up. Create your Things shortcuts in the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

In the Shortcuts app on iPhone & iPad, you can now select one of your tags in the “Show List” action.

And one important thing to note if you use Things 3 across multiple devices:

Please note that this version also contains an update to Things Cloud. You must update to Things 3.13 on all your devices to continue syncing. If you have any questions, please contact us via thingsapp.com

You can download Things 3 from the App Store for iPhone and Apple Watch here, and for the iPad here.

Find more third-party apps with iOS 14 features such as home screen widgets, App Clips, and more in our full roundup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: