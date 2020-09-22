Pages, Numbers, and Keynote updated for iPhone and iPad with new features for iOS and iPadOS 14

Apple’s productivity suite has been updated today to take advantage of the new features that have arrived with iPadOS 14 while bringing some new changes to iOS as well.

New changes across the iOS iWork suite include support for Apple Pencil’s Scribble feature in iPadOS 14, new templates, a new image picker, and more.

• Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

• Select from new report templates to help you get started.

• Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.

• Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

• Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

• Forms are now easier to create and customize. Add a form to any table or use the new Basic Form template.

• Improved performance when working with large tables.

• Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

• Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.

• Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

• Use the new Outline View to focus on the structure and flow of your content without other distractions.

• Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your presentations.*

• Movie export now supports a wide selection of formats and frame rates.

• Hold the option key while dragging an object to duplicate it.

• Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

• Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes. *May not be available in all regions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: