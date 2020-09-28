How to set up Apple Cash Family in iOS 14

- Sep. 28th 2020 1:25 pm PT

0

A neat expansion of Apple Cash with iOS 14 is the ability to share and manage funds for family under the age of 18. However, there are a few conditions that you and your family will need to meet to use the feature. Follow along for how to set up Apple Cash Family.

Apple Cash has become a popular way to send money to friends and family with seamless integration right in the Messages app. And with iOS 14, the feature is expanding with Apple Cash Family. Here’s how Apple describes it:

You can set up Apple Cash for the children and teens in your Family Sharing group so they can make purchases, and send and receive money in Messages. You can even limit who your child can send money to, get notified when they make transactions, and lock their account.

Apple Cash Family requirements

How to set up Apple Cash Family

  1. From the family organizer’s iPhone head to the Settings app
  2. Tap your name at the top
  3. Choose Family Sharing
  4. Swipe down to the bottom and tap Apple Cash
  5. Follow the prompts to set up Apple Cash Family
How to setup up Apple Cash Family walkthrough 1

How to manage and view Apple Cash Family activity

  1. On the family organizer’s iPhone, open the Wallet app
  2. Tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner
  3. Swipe down and tap a child
  4. Now you can check their balance, send money, lock Apple Cash, view transactions, set up transaction alerts, and more
  • How to set up Apple Cash Family walkthrough 2
  • How to set up Apple Cash Family walkthrough 3
Images via Apple

Read more on using Apple Cash Family in Apple’s support document here.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 14

iOS 14

iOS 14 was released on September 16th, 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.
family sharing

family sharing
Apple cash

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.