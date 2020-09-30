Stacktrace Podcast 103: “Widgets are data”

Building and using iOS widgets, the community’s adoption of SwiftUI, an update on whether game streaming services are now viable on iOS, multiple ways of using view models, and Swift’s new Windows compatibility.

