Apple’s latest MacBook Air headlines today’s best deals, plus iPhone XR $399, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s latest MacBook Air, iPhone XR at $399, and Spigen iPhone cases from $8. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Take nearly $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air

Amazon is taking $99 off various MacBook Air models, bringing the 512GB variant down to $1,200. That matches our mentions previously in 2020 and is the best around. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 512GB of storage or more. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

iPhone XR is $399 with pre-paid service

Walmart offers Apple’s iPhone XR 64GB on Straight Talk Wireless for $399. As a comparison, this device originally sold for $749 but is listed at $599 these days. This offer is a match of our previous pre-paid mention a few months back, as well as the best non-trade-in deal we’ve seen.

Notable iPhone XR features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and water-resistance to 1-meter. You’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras here, along with support for FaceID and wireless charging. Check out our previous review coverage for more details on this affordable iPhone.

Rare discounts on Spigen iPhone cases

Amazon is discounting a selection of Spigen iPhone, Android, and iPad cases today from $8. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the iPhone XR Liquid Crystal Case for $8. As a comparison, it originally sold for $20 but has trended around $15 lately. With an ultra-thin design and clear casing, this option will show-off your color of choice without adding too much bulk. Additionally, Spigen promises “everyday drop defense with shock-absorbing Air Cushion Technology” will help keep your iPhone XR safe.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

