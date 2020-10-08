Hidgets app brings an overview of your health to the iOS 14 home screen

Apple’s Health app features a Summary tab where you can find an overview of your health data, but unfortunately, Apple doesn’t provide any home screen widgets for Health users. With this in mind, developer Marcel Schmitz created Hidgets — an app that brings your health data to your iPhone’s home screen.

The Hidgets app currently focuses on four different categories of health data: Body Measurement, Heart, Mobility, and Sleep. Each one can be customized to show specific data, so users who prefer minimalism can hide some of the information from the widget.

All available widgets have three different settings: Minimal, Simple, and Complete. With Minimal, you’ll basically have just one icon and the main data of that category — like your heartbeat. Simple and Complete add more details to the widget, like the average heart rate of the week.

There’s also an option to use the widget with colors or in monochrome mode, which is similar to some Apple Watch faces. Besides, the user can choose if tapping the widget will open Hidgets or Health app.

Another interesting feature is that the Sleep widget can be personalized to show data from a specific source, such as your Apple Watch, a third-party app, or another accessory. The only downside is that there are only a few widget options available compared to all the data that the Health app provides.

I would also like to see more size options as the app offers only small widgets for now. Even so, if you take your health data seriously, it may be worth giving the Hidgets app a try.

Hidgets is available on the App Store for $1.99 as a single purchase, and it requires iOS 14. Since it works based on the Health app, the app is compatible only with the iPhone.

