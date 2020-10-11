Hands-on with the RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB-C Charger [+ 30% off]

If you’re looking for a better way to power up your Apple devices, picking up a GaN charger is definitely the way to go. They offer a vastly more compact form factor while packing more ports than traditional chargers. Read on for a hands-on look at the RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB-C Charger to see why it’s a great choice for all your devices and an exclusive $20 off deal for 9to5Mac readers.

If you’re not familiar, gallium nitride (GaN) is the tech that allows RAVPower to create such sleek and compact chargers. In addition to being more power efficient, GaN offers big space savings so you’re getting more outputs along with the smaller size, all without creating excess heat.

As shown above and below, the RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB-C Charger is about half the size of the charger Apple includes with its 13- and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks yet has four times as many ports.

That’s two USB-C PD ports that can offer up to 65W output and two USB-A ports that can fast charge iPhone and iPad with up to 18W. A handy feature is that it intelligently distributes the power across the ports when you’re charging up multiple devices simultaneously.

The RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB-C Charger can deliver full power for a MacBook Air and iPad Pro at the same time. And if you have a more power-hungry 15- or 16-inch MacBook Pro, it can take you from 0 to 100% in around two hours with one of the 65W USB-C PD ports.

Here’s another perspective on how compact this 1.6- x 2.9-inch USB-C charger is next to the AirPods Pro charging case:







Included with the RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB-C Charger is a 5-foot power cable. Another nice feature here is the black and gray finish pairs perfectly with Apple’s devices. You’ll also find a subtle green LED on two of the four sides of the charger to indicate power is flowing.

No matter if you need to use this at home, the office, or on the go, this 4-Port Desktop USB-C Charger will definitely be a valuable addition to your setup.

Exclusive deal for 9to5Mac readers

Even at the regular price, this charger is a great value. However, 9to5Mac readers can currently get a special deal on the new RAVPower 4-Port Desktop USB-C Charger bringing the price down from standard $59 MSRP to $35 using code 9to5MACRP at checkout.

