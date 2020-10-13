If leaker Evan Blass is right, we’ve just had our first full look at the iPhone 12 colors, ahead of today’s launch. The images do look like the real deal, likely leaked from someone involved in updating Apple’s website.

All four models are shown, and all colors …

Blass shows each of the models in turn:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The two lower-end models are shown in five colors:

Black

White

Red

Blue

Green

While the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are shown in four colors:

Graphite

Silver

Blue

Gold

What’s your favorite? Please take our poll by clicking the links below, and share your reactions in the comments.

iPhone 12/iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Pro Max

You can see everything we’re expecting from today’s launch in our pre-event roundup.

The “Hi, Speed” event will focus primarily on Apple’s all-new iPhone 12 lineup. Apple will announce four new iPhone 12 models, ranging from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches in screen size and from $699 to $1,099 in price. In terms of design, the iPhone 12 lineup will feature a boxier body that is similar to the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. This means we can expect a design that looks more like the newest iPad Pro with flat edges. Currently, the iPhone 11 Pro features a blended design between the glass of the display and the stainless steel edges. This differs from the iPhone 4 and iPad Pro, which are completely squared off around the sides. All four of Apple’s new iPhone 12 models will feature OLED displays for the first time. Previously, only the highest-end iPhone models used OLED displays, with Apple using LCD in the lower-end models. Apple will market these new displays as “Super Retina XDR,” and there will also be a new glass technology on the front with increased durability. All four iPhone 12 variants will also feature 5G connectivity for the first time. Rumors currently incite that iPhone 12 models in the United States will include support for mmWave 5G as well as sub-6Ghz 5G, while models sold in other countries will only include the latter. There will also be something called Smart Data Mode to allocate 4G/5G according to application bandwidth, such that 5G would only be used when necessary to improve battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: