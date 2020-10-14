Tranquil display highlights Apple Watch Hermès at Apple Park Visitor Center

All photos courtesy of Brian King.

The new Apple Watch Hermès fall collection is featured in a fantastical, one-of-a-kind display at Apple Park Visitor Center. Apple updates the store’s displays seasonally with designs exclusive to its campus location, and this fall’s Apple Watch installation is the most impressive yet.

Vines intertwined with Apple Watch bands spiral across branches. Deep rouge ferns and hypnotic twisting foliage adorned with orange fruits climb up a wooden backdrop. A pair of owls, fashioned entirely out of leather, frame a pale moon carved into the back of the scene. The center of the display bears raised text reading “WATCH | HERMÈS.”

The elaborate scene is a collaboration between Apple and Heavy Eyes, a Brooklyn-based design studio behind many recent Hermès displays across the world. The installation debuted one week after Apple’s September Special Event and features fall Hermès band styles and colors introduced alongside Apple Watch Series 6, like the Attelage Single Tour and Double Tour.

A second display installed in early October tells the design story of Apple’s new Braided Solo Loop band. Five bands in various stages of manufacture give visitors a look at how recycled yarn is interwoven with silicone threads to create a stretchable band with no buckles or clasps. Four demo Apple Watches highlight new faces introduced in watchOS 7 and Braided Solo Loop bands in Atlantic Blue, Pink Punch, Inverness Green, and Charcoal.

Apple previously updated the Hermès display at Apple Park Visitor Center last September to highlight new Space Black models. Earlier displays featured an animated representation of the exclusive Hermès watch face available on Apple Watch Series 4 as well as a hand-painted wood panel.

