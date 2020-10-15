Developers can now offer apps for pre-order on the App Store up to 180 days in advance

Back in 2016, Apple let Nintendo offer Super Mario Run for pre-order via the App Store as the app was featured during the iPhone 7 keynote. Then, in 2017, the company made this feature available to all developers. As of today, developers can offer apps for pre-order on the App Store up to 180 days before the release date.

If the user chooses to get a pre-order app, the App Store will send a reminder to the customer once your app is released for download, and the app will automatically download to their device. This, of course, is available exclusively for new apps that have not yet been released on the App Store.

Apple says that by extending the period to offer pre-order apps, developers can reach more users while still working on the app.

You can read more about offering pre-order apps on the App Store at the Apple Developer website.

