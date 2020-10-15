Preorder Hub: How to order iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Mini

9to5Mac’s iPhone Preorder Hub is brought to you by Raptic. Get 20% off its new iPhone 12 cases w/ code “9to5MACiP12“.

For readers waiting to get their hands on Apple’s latest iPhones, 9to5Mac’s PreOrder Hub is a step by step guide to help you get the newest devices with the least amount of hassle. With a ton of devoted Apple users placing orders tomorrow morning at 5:00 a.m. PDT (Oct. 16) for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro – a matter of minutes can make a huge difference in terms of when you’ll receive your device (and the blue 9to5Mac edition is bound to be in high demand).

Head below for 9to5’s pre-order checklist and tips for the quickest checkout experience possible.

Preorder start time:

With initial preorders beginning Oct. 16 at 5:00 a.m. PDT (Apple’s local timezone in Cupertino) for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, you’ll want to make sure you’re ready in your local time zone. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be officially available for preorder tomorrow in 30 countries including: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, UK, US and US Virgin Islands.

The second launch will see the iPhone Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max available for preorder on Friday Nov. 6th at 5 a.m PDT (two weeks later) in the locations listed above as well.

Pricing for iPhone 12 Models:

iPhone 12 Models 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini (AT&T, Verizon) $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 12 Mini (Other/ No Carrier) $729 $779 $879 N/A iPhone 12 (AT&T, Verizon) $799 $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 (Other/ No Carrier) $829 $879 $979 N/A iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 Note that certain carriers will be providing exclusive ‘carrier special offer’ pricing on all iPhone 12 models

Get your account ready:

Verify that your account with Apple is up to date. To do this, you can head over to Apple.com or open the Apple Store app and confirm that your credit card, shipping address, etc are current and valid in your account. If it’s been a while since you’ve made a purchase, you might want to reconfirm your payment method or other details ahead of time. Depending on the demand and stock for the new iPhone 12 models, a few moments delay on your preorder could impact your shipping date.

Configure and add products as favorites:

To save time when preorders open, you can add products as favorites on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app ahead of time. This allows you to configure the desired device in advance, and save it to your list of favorites by clicking the heart icon. From there you’ll be able to quickly tap “Add to bag” from your favorites list at 5:00 a.m. PDT (Oct. 16) and save yourself a few steps once the preorders have opened. You can also increase your checkout speed to ensure you get at least one device by only selecting your most desired product and checking out, before continuing with accessories and additional devices afterwards.

Check carrier status:

Review your account status for accurate info on buying the device on contract or with a monthly payment option with your carrier of choice. Note that the $799 price includes the ‘carrier special offers’ promo. Through Apple’s website you can check your account status with your carrier to view your upgrade eligibility, prior to the preorder. Apple’s website also includes pricing and payment program options for most of the major carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, etc..) as well as shipping estimates.

Check Upgrade eligibility:

You can also check your upgrade eligibility for Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program if you’re already a member or want to join. The Upgrade Program offers monthly payments. Apple also has a program available for users to trade-in their old device in return for the equivalent value on Apple Store Gift Card. Readers in Apple’s Upgrade Program looking to get loan pre-approvals for iPhone 12 models via the device’s product page in the Apple Store app should do so before 4:00 p.m. PDT on Oct. 15th so that you can speed through the process on Oct. 16th.

Accessories:

As we’re sure you know, iPhone repairs are beyond costly. With OLED screen repairs likely to be in the hundreds of dollars, users should be proactive with keeping their device covered. If you’re not interested in purchasing AppleCare or Apple’s monthly subscription to AppleCare Plus, using a case is typically the most efficient way to ensure your device’s safety. In addition to news of Apple’s MagSafe products launching for the new devices, Apple also announced that they will not be including a charging block or earpods with iPhone 12 models. With that in mind, you may want to consider using the above tips to secure accessories during preorder, as availability can vary during popular iPhone launches.

Availability & Shipping Dates for iPhone 12 Preorders:

First orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are slated to arrive on Friday, October 23. With iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max availability beginning on November 13.

Drop a comment and let us know which iPhone 12 model you plan on preordering. Thanks to our sponsor, Raptic – 9to5 readers can get 20% off cases for all iPhone 12 models, below.

RAPTIC SHIELD iPHONE 12 CASES:

Use promo code 9to5MACiP12 for 20% off all iPhone 12 cases

iPhone 12 Mini Case | iPhone 12 Case | iPhone 12 Pro Case | iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

Protect your expensive new device with Raptic’s super durable SHIELD cases for all iPhone 12 models. Raptic’s tough cases offer an enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, with a soft rubber bumper and honeycombed interior for shock absorption on your device’s most vulnerable spots.

In addition to the features meant for your device, the case offers hygienic protection for users, by incorporating an antimicrobial coating that surrounds the case to help keep germs from setting up shop on your device. The entire collection is available now in seven colors with free shipping on US orders. Don’t forget to use promo code 9to5MACiP12 at checkout.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: