PSA: UK iPhone 12/Pro buyers can use Apple Store app today, ahead of preorders

If you’re in the UK and planning to preorder an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro tomorrow, you can speed things up – and even get preapproved for an interest-free loan – by completing part of the process in the Apple Store app today …

While Apple doesn’t appear to have gone as far as allowing UK customers to sign up for the iPhone Upgrade Programme through the app, it does offer the choice of choosing between paying in full and taking out a Barclays loan. If you choose the latter, you can complete the application and get approved today.

If you plan to pay in full, you can ensure that Apple Pay or a payment card is set up in the app ready for use, making for a faster checkout.

Either way, you’ll save time by selecting the model, storage tier, and color today, leaving you less to do tomorrow. The quicker you can place your order tomorrow, the better the chance you’ll snaffle one of the first batch to be delivered on October 23.

If you plan to join the iPhone Upgrade Programme, it appears you’ll still need to select In-store Pickup and then complete the paperwork when you visit the store.

Preorders in Taiwan suggest that this year’s iPhones are going to be extremely popular, making it likely that delivery dates will very quickly slip. You’ll want to get prepared today, then have the app open and ready by 1 pm tomorrow, which is when preorders begin in the UK.

If you don’t already have the Apple Store app installed, it’s a free download from the App Store. You have until 5 am tomorrow to do the, uh, pre-preorder steps.

Thanks, Steven

