Deals: Save big on iPad Pro, Anker iPhone accessories from $11, official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases, more

Today’s best deals include iPad Pro bundles, Anker accessories, and various iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save big on iPad Pro bundles

B&H is serving up a number of previous-generation iPad Pro discounts this morning. There’s a mix of standalone offerings and bundles available here. Our top pick is Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $799. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,149, but it trends closer to $1,000 at retailers still offering up this previous-generation model. While this iPad Pro is not the latest version, it delivers much of the same technology found on the 2020 rendition. You can enjoy a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with cellular connectivity, 12 and 7MP cameras, and USB-C connectivity that’s all backed by Apple’s A12X Bionic Chip.

Anker offers up deals on power essentials

Amazon is offering up a new smartphone accessories sale this morning with deals on charging essentials, speakers, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Anker PowerExtend Mini 2-port USB Wall Charger for $11. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $15 before dropping to $13 and then today’s deal price. This ultra-portable wall charger offers up to two AC outlets, 2.4A USB-A ports, and more in a sleek design. It’s a great option for basic charging if you need to add a few outlets and ports in a tight space.

iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases heavily discounted

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Scroll down this page to see the entire lot. While we have seen these cases as low as $15 once before, today’s discounts are more in-line with the best we see throughout the year typically.

