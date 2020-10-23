9to5Rewards: Enter to win the new iPhone 12 Pro from Survivor

The 9to5Rewards iPhone 12 Giveaway is finally here. Thanks to our friends at Survivor, readers can enter to win Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro in Silver, and shop some of our favourite cases for the new devices. Take a better look at the latest collection from Survivor and enter the giveaway below:

Refined rugged protection for iPhone 12

Survivor Debuts ”Refined Rugged” Range of Sleek, Ultra-Protective Cases for Apple iPhone 12 Lineup

For readers that already ordered or plan on pre-ordering one of the new devices from Apple, Survivor released four new case designs to offer reliable protection for each model of iPhone. Survivor’s form-fitting, flexible shells feature a parametric pattern that provides advanced drop protection for your device. Additionally, the Extreme, Endurance and Strong models from the new line are designed using Survivor’s FortiCore™ technology, which cushions your device and displaces the shock and impact from drops. This technology increases drop protection heights by 40% compared to standard case materials.

Both the Survivor Extreme and Endurance models offer users and their device antimicrobial protection while utilizing these cases. Made of germ-resistant materials that won’t wear or wash off over time, but will continue to prevent up to 99.9% of the bacteria of that would be living on the surfaces of your device. All cases are available now and are also backed by a reliable guaranteed-for-life warranty.

How to enter:

For your chance to win iPhone 12 Pro (Silver 128GB), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Survivor’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to follow 9to5Mac on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until Nov. 20, 2020. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

