The totally reimagined Apple Valley Fair opened today in Santa Clara, California, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, the new store joins Apple’s brightest retail design ideas and latest products to create a space uniquely suited for Apple’s own backyard.

Apple Store architecture always strives to blur the barrier between inside and out, but the new Apple Valley Fair goes even further. The store reflects its own environment in the most literal sense, creating a bridge between the mall’s energetic restaurant collection and innovative new expansion wing.

Soaring stone walls anchor the store and draw inward with dramatically curved corners. The double-height glass facade is split by a set of floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that dematerialize the entryway. Entering from outdoors, customers are sheltered by a treetop extension of the store’s cantilevered roof. From inside the mall, a single-story entrance steps upward to reveal the full volume of the store.

Mirror-polished stainless steel plays an important role in the architecture of Apple Valley Fair. From the second level of the restaurant collection, reflective panels mirror the Santa Clara skyline. Inside, a second set of panels mirror the store’s plank ceiling, making the space look nearly infinite.

Facing outdoors is the Genius Grove with parallel sets of trees. The trees break to reveal the video wall and Forum, where Today at Apple sessions will resume in the future, hosted by Apple’s Creative Pros. The video wall provides a natural separation between the energy of the Forum and the more intimate Product Zone facing into the mall.

Apple has carved out two special areas in the heart of the store, tucked between the Avenue display shelving that lines the walls.

The first is Apple Pickup, a convenient place to collect online orders. Apple Valley Fair is the first Apple Store in the world with the new space. Cabinets house products reserved for pickup, and Apple’s team will greet you at a counter to find your order and answer questions.

The second area is a Boardroom where entrepreneurs, developers, and business customers meet. For the first time, customers can see into the Boardroom thanks to a glass curtain wall.

Apple has served customers at Westfield Valley Fair since 2001, when the store opened as Apple’s 22nd location. The new Apple Valley Fair is a tribute to the store’s importance in Apple Retail history and a unique architectural expression that couldn’t exist anywhere else.

If you’d like to visit Apple Valley Fair, reserve an appointment to Shop with a Specialist for the best experience.

