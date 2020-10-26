Insurance company Allstate says its iPhone 12 drop tests show that the device is the most durable phone it has ever tested – but you still shouldn’t expect too much. It follows earlier drop tests, scratch tests, and more by a variety of YouTubers.

It said that both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro survived three six-feet drop tests onto a rough sidewalk, one front-down, one rear-down, and one side …

The phones remained fully-functional afterwards – but this still doesn’t mean owners would be happy with the results. There was unsightly damage to both models from all three tests, and the slightly heavier iPhone 12 Pro suffered very badly in the rear drop. You can see the video below showing the results of each test.

Here’s what Allstate had to say:

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro […] performed better than any previously tested smartphone […] The Ceramic Shield front is a huge improvement. That said, both phones were damaged when dropped on a sidewalk. Given their hefty repair costs, we encourage everyone to use a protective case and treat their new iPhone 12 with the care you would give an expensive camera […] During facedown Breakability Drop Tests, the Ceramic Shield screen improved durability, though both

devices sustained damage after landing on a rough sidewalk from 6 feet.

The company then went into detail on the results of each test.

Face-Down Drop Tests: The iPhone 12 suffered only small cracks and scuffed edges when dropped on a rough sidewalk from 6 feet. This is significantly better than both its predecessor, the iPhone 11, and the Samsung Galaxy S20. The iPhone 12 Pro, which is 25 grams heavier than the iPhone 12, cracked across the lower half of its Ceramic Shield screen but sustained no malfunctions or noticeable functional damage. While it fared slightly worse than the iPhone 12, it also performed considerably better than the iPhone 11 Pro, its predecessor. Back-Down Drop Tests: While it scuffed along its corners and edges after impact, the iPhone 12 was virtually unscathed when dropped on its back on a rough sidewalk from 6 feet. The rear panel of the iPhone 12 is not made of Ceramic Shield, and its improved durability may, in part, be due to its flat side design. The iPhone 12 Pro shattered when dropped on its back, resulting in loose glass and cracking on its wide camera. The damage was not catastrophic, and the iPhone 12 Pro functionality did not appear to be impacted. Side-Down Drop Tests: When dropped on their sides, both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro suffered scuffing and sharp steel edges, especially along their corners, but were otherwise unharmed.

See for yourself in the short video below.

