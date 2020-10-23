First durability tests show notable improvements to the iPhone 12 with Ceramic Shield

Apple touts that the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature a Ceramic Shield cover on the front to improve durability. As you would expect, YouTubers are already putting Apple’s durability claims to the test with drop tests, scratch tests, and more. Check it out below.

The YouTube channel MobileReviewsEh tested the durability of the iPhone 12 screen using a force meter and compared it against last year’s iPhone 11. According to this type of test, the iPhone 11 screen will break when 352 Newtons of pressure is applied. The iPhone 12, however, can withstand 443 Newtons of pressure before breaking.

The video then goes on to test the scratch resistance of the iPhone 12 with the Ceramic Shield protection. As expected, the iPhone 12 is able to withstand scratches from things like coins, keys, and a box cutter. Using a Mohs hardness test, the 6 and 7 points leave clear scratches on the ‌iPhone 11‌, while the iPhone 12 can withstand the 6 point but is still susceptible to the 7 point test.

The video seemingly concludes that the Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 display is far more durable than the iPhone 11 in terms of breaking the screen, but otherwise, the iPhone 12 appears to be similar to the iPhone 11. For instance, the back of the iPhone 12 appears to be no more durable than the iPhone 11 and the edges are prone to scratches and scuffs.

Apple’s claims about the Ceramic Shield’s durability relate primarily to durability against drops and shatters, which this video corroborates. Apple touts that Ceramic Shield offers 4x better drop performance than previous iPhones. There does appear to be some improvement to scratch resistance with the new Ceramic Shield, though the improvement there is not as dramatic as the drop protection improvements.

We expect more tests to emerge over the coming days. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the new iPhone 12 in the comments below!

