Eve Light Strip becomes first accessory to support HomeKit Adaptive Lighting in iOS 14

- Oct. 28th 2020 6:31 am PT

One of the new HomeKit features in iOS 14 is something called Adaptive Lighting, which automatically adjusts the color temperatures of smart lights based on time of day. Popular HomeKit accessory maker Eve has announced today that its Eve Light Strip is now the first to support the new iOS 14 Adaptive Lighting feature.

For those unfamiliar, here’s how Apple describes Adaptive Lighting in HomeKit with iOS 14:

Light bulbs that change color can be automatically adjusted throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity. You can ease into morning with warmer colors, stay focused and alert midday with cooler colors, and wind down at night by removing blue light.

With the Eve Light Strip, this means the color of the strip can automatically adjust throughout the day, with everything managed directly in the Home app itself. Color temperature adjustment happens automatically, each time you turn it on, and with gentle transitions, Eve explains.

In addition to Adaptive Lighting support for the Light Strip, Eve also reminds users that its HomeKit Secure Video-compatible Eve Cam has also gotten some notable updates thanks to iOS 14. This includes Apple TV integration, face recognition, and activity zones.

The Eve Light Strip update is available via the Eve app for iOS. Simply open the Eve app, choose Settings, choose Accessories and look for the Light Strip, then tap on Details to upgrade the firmware. The Eve Light Strip is available on Amazon and from Best Buy for $79.99.

If you’re an Eve Light Strip user and get to try out this new Adaptive Lighting feature, let us know what you think of it down in the comments! You can find our full review of the Eve HomeKit Light Strip right here.

